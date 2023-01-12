BlackRock (BLK) to Release Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, January 13th.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLK opened at $755.92 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $899.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $714.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.47.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.