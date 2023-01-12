BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II comprises approximately 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 42.8% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 95.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period.

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching 16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,148. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 23.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

