Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BTT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

