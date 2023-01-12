BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $540.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.43.

BLK stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $746.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,974. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $714.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.47. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $899.97.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,678,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $9,722,000. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

