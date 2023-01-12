Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.48. 39,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,867. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

