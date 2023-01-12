BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Down 2.6%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

