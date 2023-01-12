Bondly Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $56,304.02 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00438939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,837.63 or 0.31003106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.01003124 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

