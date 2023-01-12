Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Booking by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $18.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,243.47. 1,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,643. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,001.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,900.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.