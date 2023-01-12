Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Up 13.2%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) shot up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.00. 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 5,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research firms have commented on BOZTY. Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DNB Markets cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

