Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Wolf Martinick Buys 85,004 Shares

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick bought 85,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$12,920.61 ($8,910.76).
Botala Energy Price Performance
About Botala Energy
Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.
Read More
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
- Why Did the JinkoSolar Stock Price Rally 45%?
Receive News & Ratings for Botala Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botala Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.