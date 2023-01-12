Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.81. 16,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

