Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 748,707 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,609,394.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at $31,417,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

