Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 748,707 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $13.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Bowlero Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.