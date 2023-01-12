Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $57.11 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.