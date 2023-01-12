Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $57.11 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

