Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.