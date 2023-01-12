Braintrust Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $76.72 million and approximately $655,542.89 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.