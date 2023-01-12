Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Braskem Stock Up 3.7 %

BAK stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Braskem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

