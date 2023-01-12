Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading 1.2% Higher

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.71. 53,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Brickell Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Brickell Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 18.89% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

