Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Bridgeline Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.20. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

