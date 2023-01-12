Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $89,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 13,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

