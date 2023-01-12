Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $67,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $378.55. 2,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $626.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.64 and a 200-day moving average of $390.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

