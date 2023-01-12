Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $52,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.91. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.00.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

