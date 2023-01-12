Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New $102.48 Million Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,480,000. Nestlé makes up 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

