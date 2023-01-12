Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.75. 8,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.67 and its 200-day moving average is $349.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

