Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,827 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $74,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.18. 39,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,749. The company has a market cap of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

