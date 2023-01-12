British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($46.30) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.26).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:BATS traded down GBX 25 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,128.50 ($38.12). 4,786,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,200. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,908.50 ($35.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,320.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,370.62. The company has a market cap of £69.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,331.28.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

