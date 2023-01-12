Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 740 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 830 ($10.11) to GBX 740 ($9.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.45) to GBX 920 ($11.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

