Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 906,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing small molecule drugs that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

