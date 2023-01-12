Brokers Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.