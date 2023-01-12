Brokers Set Expectations for Kilroy Realty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 4.4 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.