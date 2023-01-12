BTS Chain Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $2,359.13 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00437585 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,831.74 or 0.30909642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.01012876 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

