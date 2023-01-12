C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.23.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.