Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.45. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.84.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.92 million for the quarter.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.