Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,722.04

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,722.04 ($45.35) and traded as low as GBX 3,490 ($42.52). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,505 ($42.70), with a volume of 20,709 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,721.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,579.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 508.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

