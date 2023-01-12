Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading 13% Higher

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,221,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 987,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$111.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

