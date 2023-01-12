Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading 13% Higher

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,221,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 987,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Calibre Mining Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
Recommended Stories
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.