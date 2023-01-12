Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 8,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 803,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Calix by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,189,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.