Calton & Associates Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

