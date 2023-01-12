Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $203,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SCHG opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

