Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $261,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.69 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

