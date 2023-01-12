Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.54

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.54 and traded as high as C$34.02. Cameco shares last traded at C$33.99, with a volume of 792,939 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.55. The stock has a market cap of C$14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$388.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,436.23.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

