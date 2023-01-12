Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 16.1 %
CANF stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
