Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) General Counsel Sells $15,822.40 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 14,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $15,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 291,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Canoo Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

