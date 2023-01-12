Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 1,498 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.