Capital Advantage Inc. Has $19.22 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

