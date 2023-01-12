Capital Advantage Inc. Has $47.45 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 10.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.