Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 293,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 83,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 152,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average is $158.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

