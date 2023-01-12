Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 779,720 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 779,720 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.68% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 878,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,244,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 432,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

