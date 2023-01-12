Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 779,720 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 779,720 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.68% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 878,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,244,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 432,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.76.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

