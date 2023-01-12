Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.45% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

JBSS stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $947.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

