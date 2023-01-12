Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

