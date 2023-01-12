Capital Management Corp VA Has $12.14 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,673 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.52% of Moelis & Company worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

MC opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

