Capital Management Corp VA Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Greenhill & Co., Inc. comprises about 4.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.15% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insider Transactions at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

